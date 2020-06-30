All apartments in Buena Park
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5411 Barrett Circle
5411 Barrett Circle

5411 Barrett Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Barrett Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in the highly desirable Meadow Brook community. Two story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garage. Good size kitchen with granite counter top, electric range, stainless steel sink and faucet. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room. New laminated water proof wood floor throughout the house. New LED lights in living room,family room and kitchen. There are two fireplaces. one is in living room and master bedroom. Double pane windows and new interior paint. Master bedroom has fireplace, mirrored wardrobe closet and another closet in vanity area. Master vanity has granite counter top and maple cabinet. Power bath also has granite counter top, maple cabinet, new floor and new toilet. Hall way bath has tub and shower. Newer vanity with granite counter top and newer maple cabinet. All the bathroom haven been remodeled. Nice size yard with deck. Great location close to shopping and dining. Great schools - Emery Elementary School, new junior high(use to be Beatty Elementary School location) and Sunny Hills High School. Association amenities include pool and spa. All the dry rot has been repaired and fumigation has been done on the house recently.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Barrett Circle have any available units?
5411 Barrett Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5411 Barrett Circle have?
Some of 5411 Barrett Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Barrett Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Barrett Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Barrett Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Barrett Circle is not pet friendly.
Does 5411 Barrett Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Barrett Circle offers parking.
Does 5411 Barrett Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Barrett Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Barrett Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5411 Barrett Circle has a pool.
Does 5411 Barrett Circle have accessible units?
No, 5411 Barrett Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Barrett Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Barrett Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 Barrett Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 Barrett Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

