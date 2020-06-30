5411 Barrett Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home in the highly desirable Meadow Brook community. Two story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garage. Good size kitchen with granite counter top, electric range, stainless steel sink and faucet. Kitchen opens to dining area and living room. New laminated water proof wood floor throughout the house. New LED lights in living room,family room and kitchen. There are two fireplaces. one is in living room and master bedroom. Double pane windows and new interior paint. Master bedroom has fireplace, mirrored wardrobe closet and another closet in vanity area. Master vanity has granite counter top and maple cabinet. Power bath also has granite counter top, maple cabinet, new floor and new toilet. Hall way bath has tub and shower. Newer vanity with granite counter top and newer maple cabinet. All the bathroom haven been remodeled. Nice size yard with deck. Great location close to shopping and dining. Great schools - Emery Elementary School, new junior high(use to be Beatty Elementary School location) and Sunny Hills High School. Association amenities include pool and spa. All the dry rot has been repaired and fumigation has been done on the house recently.



Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com