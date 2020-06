Amenities

Great location. Beautifully remodeled Two story, four bedroom home. One bedroom and half bath downstairs. Master bedroom with walking closet and full bath.This home is a largest model in this community. Beautiful patio with direct access to two car garage. Tankless water heater. Sunny hills high school. Community offers two swimming pools, club house and green belt. Convenient location, close to shopping market, banks and restaurants. Nearby transportation and golf course.