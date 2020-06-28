4638 Minorca Way.

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This beautiful single-family residence includes 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a formal dining room, plus a 2 car attached garage. This home has been completely updated including a newly remodeled bathroom, kitchen countertop, laminated wood floors, newer tiles, newer carpets, and is currently in the process of installing beautiful dual panned windows throughout the house! This location is very close to the 5 & 91 freeways, as well as markets, restaurants, and plenty of other retail stores! It is also in a great school district that falls into Sunny Hills High School. This property is a must-see!