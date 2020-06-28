All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

4638 Minorca Way

Location

4638 Minorca Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful single-family residence includes 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a formal dining room, plus a 2 car attached garage. This home has been completely updated including a newly remodeled bathroom, kitchen countertop, laminated wood floors, newer tiles, newer carpets, and is currently in the process of installing beautiful dual panned windows throughout the house! This location is very close to the 5 & 91 freeways, as well as markets, restaurants, and plenty of other retail stores! It is also in a great school district that falls into Sunny Hills High School. This property is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4638 Minorca Way have any available units?
4638 Minorca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 4638 Minorca Way have?
Some of 4638 Minorca Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Minorca Way currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Minorca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Minorca Way pet-friendly?
No, 4638 Minorca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 4638 Minorca Way offer parking?
Yes, 4638 Minorca Way offers parking.
Does 4638 Minorca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 Minorca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Minorca Way have a pool?
No, 4638 Minorca Way does not have a pool.
Does 4638 Minorca Way have accessible units?
No, 4638 Minorca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Minorca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Minorca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 Minorca Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 Minorca Way does not have units with air conditioning.

