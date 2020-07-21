All apartments in Buena Park
4574 Durango Drive

4574 Durango Drive
Location

4574 Durango Drive, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous tow story Townhouse Located in the most Desirable Casitas California's Community. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, The features include Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Newer Windows, Laminated Wood Flooring throughout, Recessed Lights, Dining Area has Sliding Door access to Private Patio Leads to Direct access to 2 Car Garage. Well Maintained 2 Community Pools, Club House and Greenbelts, Award Winning Sunny Hills High School, Close to Grocery Stores, Shopping, Restaurants, Easy access to freeway 5 and 91.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 Durango Drive have any available units?
4574 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 4574 Durango Drive have?
Some of 4574 Durango Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4574 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4574 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 4574 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4574 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 4574 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 Durango Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4574 Durango Drive has a pool.
Does 4574 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 4574 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4574 Durango Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4574 Durango Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4574 Durango Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
