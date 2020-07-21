4574 Durango Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous tow story Townhouse Located in the most Desirable Casitas California's Community. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, The features include Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Newer Windows, Laminated Wood Flooring throughout, Recessed Lights, Dining Area has Sliding Door access to Private Patio Leads to Direct access to 2 Car Garage. Well Maintained 2 Community Pools, Club House and Greenbelts, Award Winning Sunny Hills High School, Close to Grocery Stores, Shopping, Restaurants, Easy access to freeway 5 and 91.