Buena Park, CA
32 Walter Way
32 Walter Way

32 Walter Way · No Longer Available
Location

32 Walter Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
A model perfect luxury town home located in the beautiful gated community, Founders Walk!
Gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops, master bathroom with separate shower and bath tub, separate laundry room conveniently located at the second floor and direct access to the 2 car attached garage. This community includes pool, spa, clubhouse, play ground, picnic areas and plenty of guest parking spaces. Also, close to shopping centers, banks, restaurants, markets and walking distance to Metro link station. Shows like a model home. A must see !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Walter Way have any available units?
32 Walter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 32 Walter Way have?
Some of 32 Walter Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
32 Walter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Walter Way pet-friendly?
No, 32 Walter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 32 Walter Way offer parking?
Yes, 32 Walter Way offers parking.
Does 32 Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Walter Way have a pool?
Yes, 32 Walter Way has a pool.
Does 32 Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 32 Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Walter Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Walter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Walter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
