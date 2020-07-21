30 Windward Way

Amenities
One small pet considered with additional $100 pet rent per month and will be subject to final approval by the landlord. Welcome to resort-style living in the gated community of Lakeside. The living room features a fireplace and built-in storage. The kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding, a center island, and plenty of cabinets and drawers. Community features include a large lake with boat rentals, junior Olympic sized pool, basketball court, clubhouse, barbecues, fire pits, and newly renovated playgrounds. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, shopping centers, and award-winning schools.