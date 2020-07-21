All apartments in Buena Park
30 Windward Way
30 Windward Way

Location

30 Windward Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
One small pet considered with additional $100 pet rent per month and will be subject to final approval by the landlord. Welcome to resort-style living in the gated community of Lakeside. The living room features a fireplace and built-in storage. The kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding, a center island, and plenty of cabinets and drawers. Community features include a large lake with boat rentals, junior Olympic sized pool, basketball court, clubhouse, barbecues, fire pits, and newly renovated playgrounds. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, shopping centers, and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 100
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Windward Way have any available units?
30 Windward Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 30 Windward Way have?
Some of 30 Windward Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Windward Way currently offering any rent specials?
30 Windward Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Windward Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Windward Way is pet friendly.
Does 30 Windward Way offer parking?
No, 30 Windward Way does not offer parking.
Does 30 Windward Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Windward Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Windward Way have a pool?
Yes, 30 Windward Way has a pool.
Does 30 Windward Way have accessible units?
No, 30 Windward Way does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Windward Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Windward Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Windward Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Windward Way does not have units with air conditioning.
