3 Freeman Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

LUXURY LIVING! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE GATED "McCOMBER PLACE" COMMUNITY. One of the most recent housing developments in a convenient area of north Buena Park. Fabulous quiet cul-de-sac location. Five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a fantastic curb appeal. Current owners maintained the property in impeccably, immaculate, condition. Fantastic open floor plan with grand entry, functional space and fabulous layout. This warm and inviting home has formal living and dining rooms, main floor bedroom & full bathroom, gorgeous natural stone tile downstairs & nice laminate flooring upstairs. Open dream gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, white color appliances & sunny morning room. Impressive & comfortable family room with cozy fireplace. Elegant master suite with resort style bathroom (dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower and huge walk-in closet) and beautiful greenbelt view. Secondary bedroom is giant sized like a bonus room. Handy laundry room upstairs. Direct access to the two car garage. Professionally landscaped grounds; beautiful and generous sized backyard for perfect outdoor entertaining. Enjoy Association pool, spa & playgrounds. Award winning Sunny Hills High School. Very Convenient location, walk to shopping, restaurants, grocery markets, golf courses & transportation.