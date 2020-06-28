All apartments in Buena Park
3 Freeman Lane

Location

3 Freeman Lane, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
LUXURY LIVING! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE GATED "McCOMBER PLACE" COMMUNITY. One of the most recent housing developments in a convenient area of north Buena Park. Fabulous quiet cul-de-sac location. Five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a fantastic curb appeal. Current owners maintained the property in impeccably, immaculate, condition. Fantastic open floor plan with grand entry, functional space and fabulous layout. This warm and inviting home has formal living and dining rooms, main floor bedroom & full bathroom, gorgeous natural stone tile downstairs & nice laminate flooring upstairs. Open dream gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, white color appliances & sunny morning room. Impressive & comfortable family room with cozy fireplace. Elegant master suite with resort style bathroom (dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower and huge walk-in closet) and beautiful greenbelt view. Secondary bedroom is giant sized like a bonus room. Handy laundry room upstairs. Direct access to the two car garage. Professionally landscaped grounds; beautiful and generous sized backyard for perfect outdoor entertaining. Enjoy Association pool, spa & playgrounds. Award winning Sunny Hills High School. Very Convenient location, walk to shopping, restaurants, grocery markets, golf courses & transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Freeman Lane have any available units?
3 Freeman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 3 Freeman Lane have?
Some of 3 Freeman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Freeman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Freeman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Freeman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3 Freeman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 3 Freeman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 Freeman Lane offers parking.
Does 3 Freeman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Freeman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Freeman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3 Freeman Lane has a pool.
Does 3 Freeman Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Freeman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Freeman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Freeman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Freeman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Freeman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
