Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking pool garage hot tub sauna

23 Lincoln Ct. Available 02/03/20 Luxury Split Level Townhouse in Regency East! - This luxury split-level townhome is sure to impress! It is centrally located in a superbly maintained complex across from a lush greenbelt and a gated pool/Jacuzzi and clubhouse/sauna area. This home is warmly inviting with soft natural lights throughout the house. #23 boasts vaulted ceilings in the living room and the master bedroom, a cozy fireplace, a huge formal dining area, and a spacious upgraded counter top kitchen. It has 2 spacious bedrooms with its own bathroom and a walk-in closet, a guest half bathroom, PLUS an office space or a game room. There is direct access to a large 2 car garage with room for your very own washer/dryer hookup. Small pets are accepted with deposit. Nearby schools include Walker Jr./Kennedy High and Cypress College. Convenient location, close to shopping, grocery stores, banks, transportation. Perfect opportunity for residents looking for quiet, relaxing community ambiance & surroundings.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE2514468)