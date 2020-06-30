All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 23 Lincoln Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
23 Lincoln Ct.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

23 Lincoln Ct.

23 Lincoln Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Lincoln Court, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
23 Lincoln Ct. Available 02/03/20 Luxury Split Level Townhouse in Regency East! - This luxury split-level townhome is sure to impress! It is centrally located in a superbly maintained complex across from a lush greenbelt and a gated pool/Jacuzzi and clubhouse/sauna area. This home is warmly inviting with soft natural lights throughout the house. #23 boasts vaulted ceilings in the living room and the master bedroom, a cozy fireplace, a huge formal dining area, and a spacious upgraded counter top kitchen. It has 2 spacious bedrooms with its own bathroom and a walk-in closet, a guest half bathroom, PLUS an office space or a game room. There is direct access to a large 2 car garage with room for your very own washer/dryer hookup. Small pets are accepted with deposit. Nearby schools include Walker Jr./Kennedy High and Cypress College. Convenient location, close to shopping, grocery stores, banks, transportation. Perfect opportunity for residents looking for quiet, relaxing community ambiance & surroundings.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE2514468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Lincoln Ct. have any available units?
23 Lincoln Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 23 Lincoln Ct. have?
Some of 23 Lincoln Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Lincoln Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Lincoln Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Lincoln Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Lincoln Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 23 Lincoln Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 23 Lincoln Ct. offers parking.
Does 23 Lincoln Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Lincoln Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Lincoln Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 23 Lincoln Ct. has a pool.
Does 23 Lincoln Ct. have accessible units?
No, 23 Lincoln Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Lincoln Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Lincoln Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Lincoln Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Lincoln Ct. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles