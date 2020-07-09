10448 Carlotta Avenue

Amenities

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.



Single story detached home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Gorgeous remodel! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances. Overlooks the spacious living room with fireplace! Cable TV port and data port for computers in every room. Central AC and central heat! Dual paned windows throughout.



No pets.



Please visit https://www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.