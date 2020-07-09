All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
10448 Carlotta Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10448 Carlotta Avenue

10448 Carlotta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10448 Carlotta Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Single story detached home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Gorgeous remodel! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances. Overlooks the spacious living room with fireplace! Cable TV port and data port for computers in every room. Central AC and central heat! Dual paned windows throughout.

No pets.

Please visit https://www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have any available units?
10448 Carlotta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have?
Some of 10448 Carlotta Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10448 Carlotta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10448 Carlotta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 Carlotta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10448 Carlotta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue offer parking?
No, 10448 Carlotta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10448 Carlotta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have a pool?
No, 10448 Carlotta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10448 Carlotta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10448 Carlotta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10448 Carlotta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10448 Carlotta Avenue has units with air conditioning.

