Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/24/20 Beautiful and Stunning Four Bedrooms/Four Bathroom Single Family House In Brentwood



882 Inverness Ct is close to Apple Tree Christian Preschool, Apple Hill Park, Ron Nunn Elementary School, Brentwood Golf Club, Safeway, Walgreens, Vic Stewart's, Loma Vista Elementary School, Yushi Asia Bistro, Sand Creek Crossing Shopping Center, Loma Vista Park, The Streets of Brentwood, AMC Brentwood 14, with easy access to 4 and 160.



Unit Features:

- 4 bed/4 bath single family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven, and garbage disposal

- Ceiling fan

- Fireplace

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Tenant to be responsible for all utilities and maintaining landscaping

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903486)