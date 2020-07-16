All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like 882 Inverness Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, CA
/
882 Inverness Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

882 Inverness Ct

882 Inverness Lane · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

882 Inverness Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513
Brentwood Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $3200 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/24/20 Beautiful and Stunning Four Bedrooms/Four Bathroom Single Family House In Brentwood

882 Inverness Ct is close to Apple Tree Christian Preschool, Apple Hill Park, Ron Nunn Elementary School, Brentwood Golf Club, Safeway, Walgreens, Vic Stewart's, Loma Vista Elementary School, Yushi Asia Bistro, Sand Creek Crossing Shopping Center, Loma Vista Park, The Streets of Brentwood, AMC Brentwood 14, with easy access to 4 and 160.

Unit Features:
- 4 bed/4 bath single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Ceiling fan
- Fireplace
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Tenant to be responsible for all utilities and maintaining landscaping
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 Inverness Ct have any available units?
882 Inverness Ct has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 882 Inverness Ct have?
Some of 882 Inverness Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 Inverness Ct currently offering any rent specials?
882 Inverness Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Inverness Ct pet-friendly?
No, 882 Inverness Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 882 Inverness Ct offer parking?
Yes, 882 Inverness Ct offers parking.
Does 882 Inverness Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 882 Inverness Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Inverness Ct have a pool?
No, 882 Inverness Ct does not have a pool.
Does 882 Inverness Ct have accessible units?
No, 882 Inverness Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Inverness Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 882 Inverness Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 882 Inverness Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 882 Inverness Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 882 Inverness Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd
Brentwood, CA 94513

Similar Pages

Brentwood Apartments with BalconiesBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Brentwood Apartments with PoolsBrentwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Brentwood Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CARosemont, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CA
East Palo Alto, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CATiburon, CALodi, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity