Apartment List
/
CA
/
brentwood
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Brentwood means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
670 Timberline Terr
670 Timberline Terrace, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1717 sqft
670 Timberline Terr Available 08/01/20 Great Deer Creek Home - The wonderful home has a fresh coat of paint and new flooring throughout. Centrally located in Brentwood and access to a community pool. Hurry, this one will go fast! (RLNE3626341)
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1537 Sycamore Dr
1537 Sycamore Drive, Oakley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1942 sqft
1537 Sycamore Dr Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath, single story in Summer Lake! - A great family fun-oriented community in Summer Lake.
Results within 10 miles of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
14 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:54 AM
7 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 Peppertree Way #1
2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included. HOA Amenities include community pool and security. Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1
1214 Sycamore Dr, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
822 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1
2118 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
822 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single story! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and bath single story. Kitchen with stove/oven/refrigerator/microwave/pantry. Breakfast bar. Large dinette area. Shared laundry and garage. Community pool.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2119 Peppertree Way
2119 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
822 sqft
Rene Ferland - 925-683-0112 - Cute single story.Ground floor unit. level in one story. unit close to freeway and Bart. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Rent includes HOA pool, water, garbage, sewer, security guards, and security gates. Section 8 ok

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Trawler St
1515 Trawler Street, Discovery Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1354 sqft
GREGORY BENNER - 530-351-1047 - GREAT CONDO WITH SOME NICE UPGRADES. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH PLUS A LOFT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO THE MARINA, SHOPPING AND THE BOARDWALK GRILL. THE COMPLEX ALSO HAS A COMMUNITY POOL.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Brentwood, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Brentwood means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Brentwood could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brentwood 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBrentwood Apartments with BalconiesBrentwood Apartments with Garages
Brentwood Apartments with ParkingBrentwood Apartments with PoolsBrentwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Brentwood Pet Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CARosemont, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CA
East Palo Alto, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CATiburon, CALodi, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley