All apartments in Bostonia
Find more places like 626 Pepper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
626 Pepper Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

626 Pepper Drive

626 Pepper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bostonia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

626 Pepper Drive, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful newer-built home in El Cajon is loaded with coveted upgrades! The 4 bed 2 bath home features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, wood-grain tile flooring, recessed lighting, granite counters throughout and an open concept kitchen w/ an island, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. The exterior boasts a gorgeous garden with numerous bearing fruit trees, rain water collectors, a wrap around patio and a massive driveway with tons of space for your boat, RV and all your toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Pepper Drive have any available units?
626 Pepper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 626 Pepper Drive have?
Some of 626 Pepper Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Pepper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
626 Pepper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Pepper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 626 Pepper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 626 Pepper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 626 Pepper Drive offers parking.
Does 626 Pepper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Pepper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Pepper Drive have a pool?
No, 626 Pepper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 626 Pepper Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 626 Pepper Drive has accessible units.
Does 626 Pepper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Pepper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Pepper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Pepper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave
Bostonia, CA 92021

Similar Pages

Bostonia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBostonia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bostonia Apartments with ParkingBostonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Bostonia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Temecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College