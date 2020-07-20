626 Pepper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

This beautiful newer-built home in El Cajon is loaded with coveted upgrades! The 4 bed 2 bath home features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, wood-grain tile flooring, recessed lighting, granite counters throughout and an open concept kitchen w/ an island, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. The exterior boasts a gorgeous garden with numerous bearing fruit trees, rain water collectors, a wrap around patio and a massive driveway with tons of space for your boat, RV and all your toys!