6602 Bobritt Lane

Custom Home on Private Hilltop, Views All Around, semi-attached Guest House Unit Included, Water Included! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



Beautiful Custom Home, Private and Gated, Sitting on its very own Lovely Hilltop! Complete with Million Dollar Views All the Way Around! Look Out and Enjoy a Stunning Vista from Every Single Room, Balcony, Deck, and Patio Space. As you Drive up and in through the Palm and Plumeria lined driveway you will immediately be transported and surrounded by the Beauty Nature has to offer!



3 Beds / 3 Baths / 2817 Square Feet / Including Semi-Attached Guest Home, Office-like Unit!

Water / Trash / Landscaping ALL Included in Rent!



It is being offered at $3500 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $3600 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted. Dog run / Pet enclosure located towards the back of the property available for use.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Please note the flower fields, grove, and ag areas surrounding this property are not included in rent, but make for a lovely and green surrounding to enjoy!



Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer (dryer is propane gas hook up). Additional stove/oven and refrigerator in guest unit!



Water / Trash / Landscaper ALL Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE & Gas through Fallbrook Propane Company.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Septic. Guest unit room has electric heating only.



Covered Parking Area below home with stair access and wrap around driveway make for tons of parking room and easy maneuverability!



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. Owner can recommend San Diego Broadband, Dish & DirecTV from previous usage. Tenant responsible and to verify all Internet and TV themselves however.



A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



