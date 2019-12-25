All apartments in Bonsall
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

5420 Fairgreen Way

5420 Fairgreen Way · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Fairgreen Way, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Executive 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Located in Bonsall! - This spacious executive home is located in a great neighborhood in Bonsall. Located on a cul- de- sac, NO HOA. This property is a two story with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom downstairs, off of the family room. A/C, Vaulted ceilings. Living room has a fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless appliances, refrigerator included. Laundry room downstairs and washer & dryer included. Balcony off the front bedroom, would make a great office! Private backyard, low maintenance! Property available now! Award winning schools, Bonsall Elementary, Middle & Bonsall High School are minutes away. Pets are welcomed! Call Shauna today to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5273243)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Fairgreen Way have any available units?
5420 Fairgreen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 5420 Fairgreen Way have?
Some of 5420 Fairgreen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Fairgreen Way currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Fairgreen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Fairgreen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Fairgreen Way is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Fairgreen Way offer parking?
No, 5420 Fairgreen Way does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Fairgreen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Fairgreen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Fairgreen Way have a pool?
No, 5420 Fairgreen Way does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Fairgreen Way have accessible units?
No, 5420 Fairgreen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Fairgreen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Fairgreen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Fairgreen Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5420 Fairgreen Way has units with air conditioning.

