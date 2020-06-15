All apartments in Bonsall
31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34

31916 Del Cielo Este · (949) 370-3813
Location

31916 Del Cielo Este, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34 Available 08/08/20 Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private HOA Community, complete with Pool, Spa, and Gym! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private Diamante HOA Community of Bonsall, CA, complete with Community Pool, Spa, and Gym. Great Location, Quiet, Close to 76 Fwy and back way to I-15. Easily accessible to Camp Pendleton's front Oceanside gate and Fallbrook back gate. Bonsall School District!

It offers 2 Beds / 2 Baths / 878 Square Feet / Views looking out from both bedrooms and Living room / Ready for Private Showing!

1 Car Garage and 1 Private Reserved Parking Space #128 Included!

Water, Propane Gas, and Trash All Included in Rent!
Owner pays HOA Dues, and there is no landscaping to worry about or tend to!

It is being offered at $1850 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $1950 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Please note this is a smaller Upstairs unit, with no patio or fenced yard area.
Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and electric dryer units.

HOA Dues paid for by owner. Propane Gas, Water, and Trash all Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE.

This home has central heating and AC and is on sewer.

Interested in nearby schools, check out www.greatschools.org for more info!

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? ***
We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS!
Feel free to call us directly at (760) 522-7917 to learn more about our services.
We are here and happy to help you each step of the way!
www.VPMhomes.com

(RLNE4964724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

