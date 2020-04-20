All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 31426 Club Vista Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
31426 Club Vista Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

31426 Club Vista Lane

31426 Club Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

31426 Club Vista Lane, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 2BD Duplex located n Bonsall!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Updated spacious townhome in Bonsall off Hwy 76 & Old River Rd. This 2 bedroom home has large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Gorgeous views from two large private balconies. Two car attached garage. Renovated kitchen with modern white cabinetry and plenty of room for storage. Each expansive living space features vaulted ceilings. A wood burning fire place on the living room. Spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets. washer & dryer included. Central A/C

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Downstairs Unit
Balcony
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Canyon View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bonsall Elementary
Middle School: Sullivan
High School: Bonsall High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/31426-Club-Vista-Lane-Bonsall-CA-92003-1828/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4446253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31426 Club Vista Lane have any available units?
31426 Club Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 31426 Club Vista Lane have?
Some of 31426 Club Vista Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31426 Club Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31426 Club Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31426 Club Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31426 Club Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31426 Club Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31426 Club Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 31426 Club Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31426 Club Vista Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31426 Club Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 31426 Club Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31426 Club Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 31426 Club Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31426 Club Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31426 Club Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31426 Club Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31426 Club Vista Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAFallbrook, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CARancho Santa Fe, CA
Murrieta, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College