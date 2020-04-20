Amenities

Updated 2BD Duplex located n Bonsall!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Updated spacious townhome in Bonsall off Hwy 76 & Old River Rd. This 2 bedroom home has large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Gorgeous views from two large private balconies. Two car attached garage. Renovated kitchen with modern white cabinetry and plenty of room for storage. Each expansive living space features vaulted ceilings. A wood burning fire place on the living room. Spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets. washer & dryer included. Central A/C



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Oven

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Living Room

Downstairs Unit

Balcony

Patio

Eat in kitchen

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Storage space

Tile Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

Washer/ Dryer

2 Car Garage

Canyon View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bonsall Elementary

Middle School: Sullivan

High School: Bonsall High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/31426-Club-Vista-Lane-Bonsall-CA-92003-1828/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4446253)