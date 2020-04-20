31426 Club Vista Lane

Amenities
Updated 2BD Duplex located n Bonsall!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Updated spacious townhome in Bonsall off Hwy 76 & Old River Rd. This 2 bedroom home has large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Gorgeous views from two large private balconies. Two car attached garage. Renovated kitchen with modern white cabinetry and plenty of room for storage. Each expansive living space features vaulted ceilings. A wood burning fire place on the living room. Spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets. washer & dryer included. Central A/C
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Oven
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Downstairs Unit
Balcony
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Canyon View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bonsall Elementary
Middle School: Sullivan
High School: Bonsall High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
