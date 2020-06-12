/
3 bedroom apartments
240 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA
La Presa
1 Unit Available
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities.
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3869 Grandview Place
3869 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1554 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint.
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
2352 GROVE VIEW ROAD
2352 Grove View Road, San Diego, CA
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM BONITA HOME! - 1ST TIME RENTAL! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED! ALL THE ADDED SPECIAL TOUCHES MAKE THIS HOME THE MOST DESIRABLE IN THE AREA. TILE AND HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT.
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6225 Viewpoint Dr.
6225 Viewpoint Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1704 sqft
3Bed/2Bathroom Single Story Home in Paradise Hills - Single story home in San Diego, located within miles from local schools, restaurants and freeway access. This home has wood laminate and tile flooring.
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
600 Sheffield Ct.
600 Sheffield Court, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1275 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage in cul-de-sac. 1 bedroom downstairs, other 2 upstairs. Ocean views from upstairs bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in living room/ dining room. Granite counter tops.
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
631 Melrose Ave
631 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
Otay Ranch
9 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Otay Ranch Village
6 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Ocean Crest
33 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Sunbowl
18 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Eastlake
37 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Eastlake Greens
19 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
