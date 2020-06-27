All apartments in Bonita
5150 Sunnyside Drive

5150 Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5150 Sunnyside Drive, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bonita Sweetwater Manor - Property Id: 139786

This rental opportunity has a two bedroom one bath front house (1099 SF)and a one bedroom one bath second house (850 SF) both to be rented together, just short of 1/2 acre large lot with great view. Nice outdoor areas. Two car attached garage to main house, second home shares utilities, would make a great office or people wanting a shared but separate situation. Washer and Dryer in garage can stay without warranty. There is room to park the RV or boat on cement slab and tons of parking. Offered by Broker Sandy Booth CalBRE #00964554 Credit check required. Shown by appointment only, do not disturb tenants. Available August 3rd. Call Sandy to discuss and set appointment to see 619-233-3910 or 619-341-4884
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139786p
Property Id 139786

(RLNE5042855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
5150 Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have?
Some of 5150 Sunnyside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Sunnyside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 Sunnyside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5150 Sunnyside Drive offers parking.
Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5150 Sunnyside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
No, 5150 Sunnyside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5150 Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 Sunnyside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 Sunnyside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5150 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
