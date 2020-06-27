5150 Sunnyside Drive

Amenities

This rental opportunity has a two bedroom one bath front house (1099 SF)and a one bedroom one bath second house (850 SF) both to be rented together, just short of 1/2 acre large lot with great view. Nice outdoor areas. Two car attached garage to main house, second home shares utilities, would make a great office or people wanting a shared but separate situation. Washer and Dryer in garage can stay without warranty. There is room to park the RV or boat on cement slab and tons of parking. Offered by Broker Sandy Booth CalBRE #00964554 Credit check required. Shown by appointment only, do not disturb tenants. Available August 3rd. Call Sandy to discuss and set appointment to see 619-233-3910 or 619-341-4884

