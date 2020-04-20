All apartments in Big Bear Lake
689 Daisy Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:53 AM

689 Daisy Lane

689 Daisy Lane · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

689 Daisy Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Recently Remodeled cozy little Cabin, Walking distance to the Lake ! This property is the true meaning of Cabin. Coziness. With all Modern finishes and totally upgraded, this cute little get away cabin is the perfect Lake side Retreat ! Spacious 6 person Jacuzzi, Fire Place, Plenty of parking, City plowed streets and minutes away from the Center of Town ! This is the perfect Little Cabin !

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/689-daisy-ln-big-bear-lake-ca-92315-usa/e715b771-26ed-4fd7-8b65-fe2d8de614fe

(RLNE5722501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Daisy Lane have any available units?
689 Daisy Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 689 Daisy Lane have?
Some of 689 Daisy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Daisy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
689 Daisy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Daisy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 689 Daisy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 689 Daisy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 689 Daisy Lane does offer parking.
Does 689 Daisy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 689 Daisy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Daisy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 689 Daisy Lane has a pool.
Does 689 Daisy Lane have accessible units?
No, 689 Daisy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Daisy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 Daisy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 689 Daisy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 689 Daisy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
