Fully Furnished or unfurnished Home in Baldwin Lake area With a 2 car Garage - Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home ( owner open to removing some furniture from bedrooms ) all Appliances including washer and dryer, Nice patio area with Jacuzzi. Tenant to pay 75% of all Utilities (gas & electric). NO SMOKING, Pets: small okay with an additional pet deposit. $35.00 application fee per adult

Call Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty at (909) 878-0444 to schedule a viewing and you may apply online at skyridgerental.com

DRE#00992100..



(RLNE5051746)