564 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a double corner lot, is completely fenced with large shed for extra storage. Enjoy your privacy with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Property also features fresh paint inside and out, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, flooring, appliances, stack w/d hookups, and remodeled bathrooms with automatic lighting. Renters Insurance Required. Lic#1243039 Schedule a viewing & apply @ www.bigbearrenting.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.