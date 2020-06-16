All apartments in Big Bear City
564 Riverside Avenue

564 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

564 Riverside Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92386

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a double corner lot, is completely fenced with large shed for extra storage. Enjoy your privacy with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Property also features fresh paint inside and out, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, flooring, appliances, stack w/d hookups, and remodeled bathrooms with automatic lighting. Renters Insurance Required. Lic#1243039 Schedule a viewing & apply @ www.bigbearrenting.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Riverside Avenue have any available units?
564 Riverside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Bear City, CA.
Is 564 Riverside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
564 Riverside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Riverside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Bear City.
Does 564 Riverside Avenue offer parking?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 564 Riverside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Riverside Avenue have a pool?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 564 Riverside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Riverside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Riverside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Riverside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
