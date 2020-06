Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout. Full Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious and Open living area with family room and dining area. Master Bedroom has a walk in closet. Bathroom has vanity area and separate tub/shower and toilet room. Fridge and washer/dryer are included. Tiled Laundry closet off Patio.Saddleback has 3 community pools/spas, tennis courts as well as an exercise room. Located in lower cost Imperial Irrigation District. One covered parking spot and one guest spot are included. Spots are 112 and 119.