furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
116 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79159 Starlight Lane
79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1825 sqft
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43424 Bordeaux Drive
43424 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2172 sqft
Open living concept combines kitchen,eating area & great room into 1 large entertainment area featuring comfortable seating with 55'' Plasma TV mounted on an arm that allows adjustments for an excellent visual experience from anywhere in the room &
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77676 Woodhaven Drive
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
78855 La Palma Drive
78855 La Palma Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1659 sqft
Beautiful renovated home with a family size pool/spa (or great for entertaining) with a new RETREAT backing into the pool for your great delight! Furnished (negotiable)Highly in demand North La Quinta Highlands/Acacia area! Electric is with IID
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
45144 Big Canyon Street
45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39674 Kent Drive
39674 Kent Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Seeking 3-6 mo tenant. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78811 Palm Tree Avenue
78811 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - desirable Lanai (2 bedroom 2 bath) turnkey furnished with almost new furniture! SUPER CLEAN with south facing patio.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Reserved for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
71 Tempe Trail
71 Tempe Trail, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2330 sqft
Located in the desirable Gated Community of Tucson in Palm Desert, this beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Pool/Spa Home has a Popular Open Floor Plan with Family Room & Formal Dining Rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41220 Woodhaven Drive W
41220 Woodhaven Drive West, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1808 sqft
Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
77183 California Drive
77183 California Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1930 sqft
Available May-Dec 2020 only. "On the Greens" located on premier lot and location of the 9th & 18th greens at Palm Desert Country Club.
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Dunes
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palmilla
1 Unit Available
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.
