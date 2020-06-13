811 East 6th Street

This home has had a History here in Benicia. It was built in the early 1900's. Home to military when Benicia was a base camp. A schoolhouse for young children and now looking for another story. Single story with covered front porch. New carpet throughout home. New window coverings and wall to wall paint. Large open kitchen that has room for a table in the center. Dining room exits to large fenced yard and covered deck. Washer and dryer hook-ups on back porch. Bay view from front porch. Pets negotiable. Due to 3rd party listings please refer to www.esteyrealestate.com for the most accurate information. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
