Apartment List
/
CA
/
benicia
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA with garage

Benicia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 West H Street
236 W H St, Benicia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1148 sqft
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.
Results within 1 mile of Benicia

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Kingston Ct
231 Kingston Court, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1450 sqft
Martinez Beauty! Single Story 3/2 & 1,450 SF Quiet Court Location - Loving it in Martinez! Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,450 sq ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Tierney Place
905 Tierney Pl, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1606 sqft
Brand New!!! 3bd 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2799 Georgia St.
2799 Georgia Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
2799 Georgia St. Available 07/08/20 2 BR/ 1BA +Basement/converted garage-storage-2799 Georgia St-Apply now-Open July 8, 5-6 PM - Apply now-Open July 8 from 5:00-6:00 PM-One person to view at a time & need to wear mask & sign a Covid entry release.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
185 Spinnaker Way
185 Spinnaker Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,020
2215 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Vallejo.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1115 Coronel Ave
1115 Coronel Avenue, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1149 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5012 Thatcher Dr
5012 Thatcher Drive, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1792 sqft
Desirable 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a nice residential neighborhood. It features 1793 sf, a 2-car garage, a great floor plan with high ceilings and nice manufactured wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1900 La Veranda Pl
1900 La Veranda Place, Martinez, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2921 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Rare opportunity to lease a massive 2015 built 4 bedroom + spacious loft home! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great Martinez Hills neighborhood with serene views of surrounding rolling hills, seconds to highway 4

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1030 Delacy Ave
1030 Delacy Avenue, Contra Costa County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious yard - Property Id: 250796 detached garage large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250796 Property Id 250796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5666594)
Results within 10 miles of Benicia
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
City Guide for Benicia, CA

Sacramento wasn't always the capital of California. Shocking, isn't it? Benicia was the state's capital from 1853 all the way to.... 1854.

The city has a number of historical sites, including the Camel Bar, The Clock Tower, and the Jefferson Street Mansion, all of which are worthy of exploring. The main shopping area is First Street and is truly like a snapshot of an old town, featuring antique stores, small boutique shops, and a few cafes. There's something about the old time charm here, so much so that the city was selected to be a part of the California Main Street Program. With Interstate 680 running through it and Cordelia Junction nearby, it is easy to get around the entire San Francisco Bay area from this area. Benecia, which is on the bank of the Carquinez Strait is worthy of exploration if you are looking for an apartment for rent in the San Francisco Bay Area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Benicia, CA

Benicia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Benicia 1 BedroomsBenicia 2 BedroomsBenicia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenicia Apartments with Balcony
Benicia Apartments with GarageBenicia Apartments with GymBenicia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBenicia Apartments with Parking
Benicia Apartments with Washer-DryerBenicia Dog Friendly ApartmentsBenicia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CA
Hillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CAWoodland, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley