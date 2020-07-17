All apartments in Benicia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

346 Bridgeview Court

346 Bridgeview Court · No Longer Available
Location

346 Bridgeview Court, Benicia, CA 94510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
This Property Is Pending An Application - Estey Real Estate & Property Management presents this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom single family home. Entry that leads to the family room, living room with fireplace and share dining room, kitchen has tiled countertops, microwave, separate oven, electric stove top, and dishwasher. The large bedroom has a deck you can sit outside and enjoy the bay view. Washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning in unit, and 2-car garage. Gardener included. Bay view through the trees. Lots of storage space under the house. Due to third party listings please refer to our website at www.esteyrealestate.com
~Pets allowed
~Insurance required
~Lease to start within 2 weeks or sooner after application approval.

(RLNE5874428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Bridgeview Court have any available units?
346 Bridgeview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benicia, CA.
What amenities does 346 Bridgeview Court have?
Some of 346 Bridgeview Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Bridgeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
346 Bridgeview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Bridgeview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 Bridgeview Court is pet friendly.
Does 346 Bridgeview Court offer parking?
Yes, 346 Bridgeview Court offers parking.
Does 346 Bridgeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Bridgeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Bridgeview Court have a pool?
No, 346 Bridgeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 346 Bridgeview Court have accessible units?
No, 346 Bridgeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Bridgeview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Bridgeview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Bridgeview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 346 Bridgeview Court has units with air conditioning.
