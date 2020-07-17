346 Bridgeview Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

This Property Is Pending An Application - Estey Real Estate & Property Management presents this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom single family home. Entry that leads to the family room, living room with fireplace and share dining room, kitchen has tiled countertops, microwave, separate oven, electric stove top, and dishwasher. The large bedroom has a deck you can sit outside and enjoy the bay view. Washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning in unit, and 2-car garage. Gardener included. Bay view through the trees. Lots of storage space under the house. Due to third party listings please refer to our website at www.esteyrealestate.com

~Pets allowed

~Insurance required

~Lease to start within 2 weeks or sooner after application approval.



(RLNE5874428)