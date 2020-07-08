All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

9563 Park Street

9563 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

9563 Park Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHARP * JUST REMODELED * 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOMS * 2 STORY * 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE * CENTRAL AIR AND HEATING * GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS * FRESH PAINT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9563 Park Street have any available units?
9563 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9563 Park Street have?
Some of 9563 Park Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9563 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
9563 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9563 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 9563 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9563 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 9563 Park Street offers parking.
Does 9563 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9563 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9563 Park Street have a pool?
No, 9563 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 9563 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 9563 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9563 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9563 Park Street has units with dishwashers.

