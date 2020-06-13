146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA
The first thing you make once you settle down in Bellflower ought to be a Dutch Apple pie. Settled by the Dutch and named after an apple, nothing could be more fitting!
A sunny hamlet between Paramount and Norwalk, Bellflower is the sort of place that makes you forget that Los Angeles is a stone's throw away. So why not settle in paradise, with the noticeably thinner congestion that adds to the appeal of this charming, off-the-beaten-track town? Temperatures never rise above 90 degrees, and you can leave your parka in Aspen because it’s always flip-flop weather in Bellflower. Sound perfect? That's what we thought. Now it's time to move in. Before you sign the lease, there are a few things to consider, including choosing the right neighborhood, setting a budget, figuring out what amenities you need. Read on to take the first step toward life in paradise. See more
Finding an apartment in Bellflower that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.