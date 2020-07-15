177 Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA with balconies

The first thing you make once you settle down in Bellflower ought to be a Dutch Apple pie. Settled by the Dutch and named after an apple, nothing could be more fitting!

A sunny hamlet between Paramount and Norwalk, Bellflower is the sort of place that makes you forget that Los Angeles is a stone's throw away. So why not settle in paradise, with the noticeably thinner congestion that adds to the appeal of this charming, off-the-beaten-track town? Temperatures never rise above 90 degrees, and you can leave your parka in Aspen because it’s always flip-flop weather in Bellflower. Sound perfect? That's what we thought. Now it's time to move in. Before you sign the lease, there are a few things to consider, including choosing the right neighborhood, setting a budget, figuring out what amenities you need. Read on to take the first step toward life in paradise. See more