177 Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA with balconies

1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.

1 Unit Available
Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle.
Verified

32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.

1 Unit Available
Artesia Freeway Corridor
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.

1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.
Verified

4 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

$
19 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,085
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

9 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,083
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,410
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

7 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.

1 Unit Available
Wrigley Heights
3824 Golden Ave.
3824 North Golden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1855 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Wrigley Heights! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is located in a prime Long Beach neighborhood and features a long list of amenities. The home features laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

1 Unit Available
Los Altos
2274 ALBURY AVENUE
2274 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BEAUTIFUL HOME NEWLY UPGRADED IN LOS ALTOS - Beautiful newly upgraded 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Resident located in the desirable neighborhood of Los Altos.

1 Unit Available
The Lakes
7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
El Dorado Lakes 1 bedroom Condo - Great upper one bedroom one bath condo with one car carport. Laminate flooring, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
California Heights
3452 Elm Ave
3452 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed and 1.5 bath apartment in the charming neighborhood of Bixby Knolls. MOVE IN READY. GREAT location 5 miles from the beach! Right off the 405 and within walking distance to the Blue Line.

1 Unit Available
Cerritos
16927 Cedarwood Court
16927 Cedarwood Court, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
808 sqft
2 BEDROOMS ONE BATH,CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOUSE WITH FRESH INTERIOR PAINT IN THE CERRITOS VILLAS IS LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC AND IS NEAR THE SWIMMING POOL.

1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
City Guide for Bellflower, CA

The first thing you make once you settle down in Bellflower ought to be a Dutch Apple pie. Settled by the Dutch and named after an apple, nothing could be more fitting!

A sunny hamlet between Paramount and Norwalk, Bellflower is the sort of place that makes you forget that Los Angeles is a stone's throw away. So why not settle in paradise, with the noticeably thinner congestion that adds to the appeal of this charming, off-the-beaten-track town? Temperatures never rise above 90 degrees, and you can leave your parka in Aspen because it’s always flip-flop weather in Bellflower. Sound perfect? That's what we thought. Now it's time to move in. Before you sign the lease, there are a few things to consider, including choosing the right neighborhood, setting a budget, figuring out what amenities you need. Read on to take the first step toward life in paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Bellflower, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bellflower renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

