9378 Prichard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HOME SWEET HOME! A WONDERFUL 1,138 SQ FT HOME LOCATED IN BELLFLOWER! THIS IS AN AMAZING SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH NICE SIZABLE 3 BEDROOMS! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! EVERY INCH SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP! IMMACULATE CURB APPEAL! FRESH PAINT INTERIOR, NEW CARPET, AND NEW FIXTURES! LARGE REMODELED KITCHEN WITH A LARGE CENTER ISLAND! KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE! ALL NEW CABINETS WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, LAZY SUSAN, UNDER LIGHTING CABINETS, AND SOFT CLOSING! KITCHEN IS FULL EQUIPPED WITH ALL APPLIANCES, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ A HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND A FIREPLACE IN THE BACK LEADING TO A TRANQUIL GARDEN TRELLIS AREA. THE DESIRABLE LAYOUT ALLOWS YOU TO ENJOY OUTDOOR LIVING WITH DELIGHTFUL PRIVACY. HUGE PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF ENTERTAINING SPACE! OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE! TERRIFIC LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO KAISER HOSPITAL FACILITIES! CLOSE TO ALBERT BAXTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THE NEW DEVELOPED SHOPPING CENTER "DOWNEY LANDING"! EASY ACCESS TO 605,105 91, 5, AND 710 FREEWAY! HURRY! THIS HOUSE WON'T LAST LONG!