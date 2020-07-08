9124 Cedar Street

Amenities

This wonderful townhouse is located in a small, clean community built in 1992 and features a long list of amenities. The main floor boasts a spacious, open floor plan with a large living area and sliding glass doors overlooking the fenced rear patio yard, formal dining area, a breakfast bar, guest bathroom and a spacious kitchen that includes a stove, dishwasher, oak cabinets and direct access to the two car attached garage with Automatic opener. The 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large walk-in linen closet. The master bedroom features a large balcony, dual wardrobe closet and a master bathroom with dual vanity sinks. There is central A/C & heat, washer & dryer hooks ups in the garage and guest parking on site. Cross streets are Allington & Clark



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.