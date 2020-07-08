All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9124 Cedar Street

9124 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

9124 Cedar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This wonderful townhouse is located in a small, clean community built in 1992 and features a long list of amenities. The main floor boasts a spacious, open floor plan with a large living area and sliding glass doors overlooking the fenced rear patio yard, formal dining area, a breakfast bar, guest bathroom and a spacious kitchen that includes a stove, dishwasher, oak cabinets and direct access to the two car attached garage with Automatic opener. The 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large walk-in linen closet. The master bedroom features a large balcony, dual wardrobe closet and a master bathroom with dual vanity sinks. There is central A/C & heat, washer & dryer hooks ups in the garage and guest parking on site. Cross streets are Allington & Clark

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9124 Cedar Street have any available units?
9124 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9124 Cedar Street have?
Some of 9124 Cedar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9124 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
9124 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9124 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9124 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 9124 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 9124 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 9124 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9124 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9124 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 9124 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 9124 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 9124 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9124 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9124 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

