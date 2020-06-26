17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle. Kitchen features stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. This is a wonderful community & very close to freeways. Sorry, no pets; no section 8.

