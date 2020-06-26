All apartments in Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1

17038 Downey Ave · No Longer Available
Location

17038 Downey Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle. Kitchen features stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. This is a wonderful community & very close to freeways. Sorry, no pets; no section 8.
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle. Kitchen features stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. This is a wonderful community & very close to freeways.
Sorry, no pets; no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 have any available units?
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 have?
Some of 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 offers parking.
Does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 have a pool?
No, 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1 has units with dishwashers.
