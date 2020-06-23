16621 Cornuta Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

16221 Cornuta is conveniently located in Bellflower, California, the heart of Southern California. Enjoy nearby shopping centers, outdoor recreation areas, and great locality to the many attractions that Southern California has to offer.

The 605, 91, 5 and 105 freeways are about 5 minutes away!



The property is meticulously maintained and lush with mature and manicured landscaping. Enjoy practical floor plans with all the modern amenities at a premium value.



Our community is employed by a professionally managed staff that will assist you in meeting your individual needs. Come home to Bellflower's finest and most elegant apartment community.

Do not hesitate to check it out and see what makes us great! Reserve your apartment home today !



apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25167



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4631128)