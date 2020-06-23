All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 16616 Woodruff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
16616 Woodruff Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16616 Woodruff Avenue

16616 Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

16616 Woodruff Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome home to 16616 Woodruff Apartments in Bellflower, CA.
Here you will experience Bellflower apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of comfort and convenience.

Woodruff Apartments feature walk-in closets, on-site laundry facilities, dedicated parking, pool access and utilities ( trash, and water) included.
Our convenient location and cozy amenities combined with our friendly community staff ensure your Bellflower living experience is unmatched.

http://16616woodruff.com/

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25363

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4636682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16616 Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
16616 Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16616 Woodruff Avenue have?
Some of 16616 Woodruff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16616 Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16616 Woodruff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16616 Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16616 Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16616 Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16616 Woodruff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16616 Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16616 Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16616 Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16616 Woodruff Avenue has a pool.
Does 16616 Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16616 Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16616 Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16616 Woodruff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles