16616 Woodruff Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Welcome home to 16616 Woodruff Apartments in Bellflower, CA.

Here you will experience Bellflower apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of comfort and convenience.



Woodruff Apartments feature walk-in closets, on-site laundry facilities, dedicated parking, pool access and utilities ( trash, and water) included.

Our convenient location and cozy amenities combined with our friendly community staff ensure your Bellflower living experience is unmatched.



http://16616woodruff.com/



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25363



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4636682)