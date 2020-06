Amenities

Stunning and spacious home in very good condition available NOW! This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, inside laundry, refinished tile floor, large living room, wall a/c, 1 detached garage, additional 3 parking spaces and with very good security. Centrally located close to parks, schools, dining and shopping with easy access to local freeways. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful home. Call us today!