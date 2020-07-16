14767 Ryon Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

We are please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home situated on a duplex in the city of Bellflower. This single-story home has new paint, new floors new kitchen, inside laundry, new bathroom and light fixtures throughout the home. The 1 car garage also has a driveway to accommodate a 2nd car. This home is fresh, clean and ready for move in. There is only one shared wall with yard to the front and side of this home. This property is currently undergoing exterior stucco work to make the inside and outside even more beautiful. Call today to set up appointment