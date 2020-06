Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Monthly rent $ 1600. due on the first of the month. Required First and last month and a deposit of $ 2000. By appointment only. Please call (562) 832-1782. Carbon monoxide and smog detector installed. No gas line for washer and dryer. The phone company only provides land line to the garage. Credit check $ 15. per occupant 18 years old or older. $ 10. key deposit.