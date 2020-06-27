All apartments in Azusa
990 Parkside Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

990 Parkside Street

990 Parkside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

990 Parkside Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
luxury living at a reasonable price. A beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home, privately located on a corner of Jackson Ave and Parkside St. Lovely neighborhood to live with a large home. Enjoy the large open concept with tile flooring, to gather with your family and friends. A practical layout and a gorgeous kitchen with Newer appliances granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel sink, and an island to enjoy. Large bedrooms, storage and closet space. 1 bedroom privately located downstairs along with a 3/4 bath. The garage and AC can be controlled with your smart phone! The professionally landscaped lot will have you in Awe as you entertain your family/frriends during your gatherings. Take advantage of the beautiful green landscape park located across the street from the home and the easy Access to the 210 freeway. Just minutes away from shopping centers, restaurants and more. You will fall in love with this pristine quite neighborhood, large home, open concept and its private location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Parkside Street have any available units?
990 Parkside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 990 Parkside Street have?
Some of 990 Parkside Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Parkside Street currently offering any rent specials?
990 Parkside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Parkside Street pet-friendly?
No, 990 Parkside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 990 Parkside Street offer parking?
Yes, 990 Parkside Street offers parking.
Does 990 Parkside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Parkside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Parkside Street have a pool?
No, 990 Parkside Street does not have a pool.
Does 990 Parkside Street have accessible units?
No, 990 Parkside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Parkside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Parkside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Parkside Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 990 Parkside Street has units with air conditioning.

