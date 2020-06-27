990 Parkside Street

Amenities

luxury living at a reasonable price. A beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home, privately located on a corner of Jackson Ave and Parkside St. Lovely neighborhood to live with a large home. Enjoy the large open concept with tile flooring, to gather with your family and friends. A practical layout and a gorgeous kitchen with Newer appliances granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel sink, and an island to enjoy. Large bedrooms, storage and closet space. 1 bedroom privately located downstairs along with a 3/4 bath. The garage and AC can be controlled with your smart phone! The professionally landscaped lot will have you in Awe as you entertain your family/frriends during your gatherings. Take advantage of the beautiful green landscape park located across the street from the home and the easy Access to the 210 freeway. Just minutes away from shopping centers, restaurants and more. You will fall in love with this pristine quite neighborhood, large home, open concept and its private location.