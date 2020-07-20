951 N Sunrise Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room

This beautiful condo nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains in prestigious and highly desirable Rosedale community. It was built in 2012. Enter into a welcoming home features a spacious open floor plan, allow you the accessibility of the living room, dining room and kitchen and a lovely patio. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. A laundry room completes the upstairs. HOA offers access to a well equipped fitness center, clubhouse and recreation center, outdoor fireplace and BBQ's. Several neighborhood parks to enjoy as well as two swimming pools. Walking distance to the new Gold Line commuter stop for any commuters. Also near prestigious Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College as well as shops, restaurants and theaters.