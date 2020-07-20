All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 951 N Sunrise Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
951 N Sunrise Lane
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

951 N Sunrise Lane

951 N Sunrise Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

951 N Sunrise Ln, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This beautiful condo nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains in prestigious and highly desirable Rosedale community. It was built in 2012. Enter into a welcoming home features a spacious open floor plan, allow you the accessibility of the living room, dining room and kitchen and a lovely patio. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. A laundry room completes the upstairs. HOA offers access to a well equipped fitness center, clubhouse and recreation center, outdoor fireplace and BBQ's. Several neighborhood parks to enjoy as well as two swimming pools. Walking distance to the new Gold Line commuter stop for any commuters. Also near prestigious Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College as well as shops, restaurants and theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 N Sunrise Lane have any available units?
951 N Sunrise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 951 N Sunrise Lane have?
Some of 951 N Sunrise Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 N Sunrise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
951 N Sunrise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 N Sunrise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 951 N Sunrise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 951 N Sunrise Lane offer parking?
No, 951 N Sunrise Lane does not offer parking.
Does 951 N Sunrise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 N Sunrise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 N Sunrise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 951 N Sunrise Lane has a pool.
Does 951 N Sunrise Lane have accessible units?
No, 951 N Sunrise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 951 N Sunrise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 N Sunrise Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 N Sunrise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 N Sunrise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine