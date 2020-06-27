931 E Hollyvale St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

931 HOLLYVALE ST AZUSA 91702 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Welcome home....This home is a beauty.Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bath with 1599 Sq Ft .This home has central air and heat for those cold evenings.The home has been remodeled and updated with wood flooring throughout and new paint.As you walk into the back yard take a look at the sparkling swimming pool for summertime enjoyment.All bedrooms are wood throughout.

This home is located off of the 210 fwy at the Citrus off ramp in the lovely city of Azusa.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Azusa Unified School District

UTILITIES:Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $60 monthly for gardener

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications



(RLNE5523700)