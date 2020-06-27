931 HOLLYVALE ST AZUSA 91702 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Welcome home....This home is a beauty.Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bath with 1599 Sq Ft .This home has central air and heat for those cold evenings.The home has been remodeled and updated with wood flooring throughout and new paint.As you walk into the back yard take a look at the sparkling swimming pool for summertime enjoyment.All bedrooms are wood throughout. This home is located off of the 210 fwy at the Citrus off ramp in the lovely city of Azusa.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Azusa Unified School District UTILITIES:Tenant pays all LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $60 monthly for gardener PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications
(RLNE5523700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 931 E Hollyvale St have any available units?
931 E Hollyvale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 931 E Hollyvale St have?
Some of 931 E Hollyvale St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 E Hollyvale St currently offering any rent specials?
931 E Hollyvale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 E Hollyvale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 E Hollyvale St is pet friendly.
Does 931 E Hollyvale St offer parking?
No, 931 E Hollyvale St does not offer parking.
Does 931 E Hollyvale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 E Hollyvale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 E Hollyvale St have a pool?
Yes, 931 E Hollyvale St has a pool.
Does 931 E Hollyvale St have accessible units?
No, 931 E Hollyvale St does not have accessible units.
Does 931 E Hollyvale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 E Hollyvale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 E Hollyvale St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 E Hollyvale St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)