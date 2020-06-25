All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
913 N Lantana Way
913 N Lantana Way

913 N Lantana Way · No Longer Available
Azusa
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

913 N Lantana Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A newer community that closes to Metro Link station can go to Pasadena and Down LA. Also close to Asuza Pacific University and Citrus College. The two-story house with 2 car attached garage and paved back yard. downstairs bedroom, Living room, and family room open up with the kitchen. 2nd floor with the Master room with a double sink separated shower and soaking tub. and bath, laundry room, and 3 more beds room. Rent included Washer, dryer, and a refrigerator. Community offers a swimming pool and a clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 N Lantana Way have any available units?
913 N Lantana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 913 N Lantana Way have?
Some of 913 N Lantana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 N Lantana Way currently offering any rent specials?
913 N Lantana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 N Lantana Way pet-friendly?
No, 913 N Lantana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 913 N Lantana Way offer parking?
Yes, 913 N Lantana Way offers parking.
Does 913 N Lantana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 N Lantana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 N Lantana Way have a pool?
Yes, 913 N Lantana Way has a pool.
Does 913 N Lantana Way have accessible units?
No, 913 N Lantana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 913 N Lantana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 N Lantana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 N Lantana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 N Lantana Way does not have units with air conditioning.
