913 N Lantana Way

in unit laundry garage pool clubhouse bathtub refrigerator

A newer community that closes to Metro Link station can go to Pasadena and Down LA. Also close to Asuza Pacific University and Citrus College. The two-story house with 2 car attached garage and paved back yard. downstairs bedroom, Living room, and family room open up with the kitchen. 2nd floor with the Master room with a double sink separated shower and soaking tub. and bath, laundry room, and 3 more beds room. Rent included Washer, dryer, and a refrigerator. Community offers a swimming pool and a clubhouse.