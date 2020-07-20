All apartments in Azusa
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C

905 N Primrose Ln · No Longer Available
Location

905 N Primrose Ln, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C Available 05/10/19 Rosedale Townhome! Central Air, Pool, Garage Parking, Recreation Room! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE VIEWING!! This beautiful unit is walking distance to public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Metro Gold Line
- California Grill Express
- Aloha Sushi & Teriyaki Roll
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
- Target
- Smart & Final Extra!
- Grocery Outlet
- Stater Bros. Markets
- Citrus College
- Azusa Pacific University
- Azusa Square Shopping Center

Units includes:

- 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
- Large Kitchen
- Central Air
- Upgraded wood floors
- Upgraded carpeting throughout unit
- Upgraded stainless steel appliances and upgraded sink/faucet in Kitchen
- Upgraded shower and sinks in Master Bathroom
- Upstairs laundry room with upgraded cabinetry and washer/dryer
- Keyless entry for front door and an alarm system
- Pre wired ceiling mounted surround-sound speaker system in Living Room
- Garage Parking
- Professional Property Management

Property Includes:

- Walking access to Metro Gold Line
- 2 resort-style pools, hot tubs and grills
- Walking Trails
- Numerous parks located on property

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

*SORRY NO PETS

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3837929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have any available units?
905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have?
Some of 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C offers parking.
Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C has a pool.
Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C has units with air conditioning.
