905 N Primrose Lane, Unit C Available 05/10/19 Rosedale Townhome! Central Air, Pool, Garage Parking, Recreation Room! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE VIEWING!! This beautiful unit is walking distance to public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Metro Gold Line

- California Grill Express

- Aloha Sushi & Teriyaki Roll

- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar

- Target

- Smart & Final Extra!

- Grocery Outlet

- Stater Bros. Markets

- Citrus College

- Azusa Pacific University

- Azusa Square Shopping Center



Units includes:



- 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

- Large Kitchen

- Central Air

- Upgraded wood floors

- Upgraded carpeting throughout unit

- Upgraded stainless steel appliances and upgraded sink/faucet in Kitchen

- Upgraded shower and sinks in Master Bathroom

- Upstairs laundry room with upgraded cabinetry and washer/dryer

- Keyless entry for front door and an alarm system

- Pre wired ceiling mounted surround-sound speaker system in Living Room

- Garage Parking

- Professional Property Management



Property Includes:



- Walking access to Metro Gold Line

- 2 resort-style pools, hot tubs and grills

- Walking Trails

- Numerous parks located on property



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



*SORRY NO PETS



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)

2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"

3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)

4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



