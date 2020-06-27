830 N Dalton Avenue

Amenities

This charming condo features 2 sizable bedrooms with large closets in each and 2 full bathrooms. As you walk into this unit you will notice the beautiful recessed lighting throughout the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Not to mention the upgraded wood laminate flooring that gives this condo the elegant touch. Newly renovated kitchen. There is also plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen for all your pantry needs. In unit washer and dryer. The laundry area is also conveniently located in the hallway area. Newly installed energy efficient windows having amazing mountain views. This property is walking distance to Azusa Pacific University, shopping, Gold line Metro and close to the 210 frwy, parks and shopping! Dont miss this great opportunity!