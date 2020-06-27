All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 830 N Dalton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
830 N Dalton Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:46 AM

830 N Dalton Avenue

830 North Dalton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

830 North Dalton Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming condo features 2 sizable bedrooms with large closets in each and 2 full bathrooms. As you walk into this unit you will notice the beautiful recessed lighting throughout the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Not to mention the upgraded wood laminate flooring that gives this condo the elegant touch. Newly renovated kitchen. There is also plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen for all your pantry needs. In unit washer and dryer. The laundry area is also conveniently located in the hallway area. Newly installed energy efficient windows having amazing mountain views. This property is walking distance to Azusa Pacific University, shopping, Gold line Metro and close to the 210 frwy, parks and shopping! Dont miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 N Dalton Avenue have any available units?
830 N Dalton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 830 N Dalton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 N Dalton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 N Dalton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 830 N Dalton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 830 N Dalton Avenue offer parking?
No, 830 N Dalton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 830 N Dalton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 N Dalton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 N Dalton Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 N Dalton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 N Dalton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 N Dalton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 N Dalton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 N Dalton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 N Dalton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 N Dalton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine