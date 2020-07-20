824 N Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful End Unit in Azusa! This 2 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathroom has had some recent upgrades. Brand new laminate flooring downstairs and new carpet on the stairs and in both bedrooms. This end unit has some great features. Laundry hook-ups in the downstairs half bathroom and a large private patio. Tenants will have access to the 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space.