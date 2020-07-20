All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
824 N Pasadena Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

824 N Pasadena Avenue

824 North Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

824 North Pasadena Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful End Unit in Azusa! This 2 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathroom has had some recent upgrades. Brand new laminate flooring downstairs and new carpet on the stairs and in both bedrooms. This end unit has some great features. Laundry hook-ups in the downstairs half bathroom and a large private patio. Tenants will have access to the 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
824 N Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 824 N Pasadena Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 N Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
824 N Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 N Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 824 N Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 824 N Pasadena Avenue offers parking.
Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 N Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 824 N Pasadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 824 N Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 N Pasadena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 N Pasadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 N Pasadena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
