All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 750 E. 5th #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
750 E. 5th #7
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

750 E. 5th #7

750 E 5th St · (626) 967-2486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 750 E. 5th #7 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment!

Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open. Dishwasher, gas stove & oven, lots of cabinets space. Central Air. Walk-in closets in both bedroom plus extra storage in Master Suite. Nice bathroom with double sink in Master. Both upstairs bathrooms remodeled. 2 car attached garage. Washer & Dryer included. Complex has pool, tennis court, clubhouse and playground for your use! Close to shops and transportation. Don't miss this one!

Directions: Route 66 & 5th St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 E. 5th #7 have any available units?
750 E. 5th #7 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 E. 5th #7 have?
Some of 750 E. 5th #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 E. 5th #7 currently offering any rent specials?
750 E. 5th #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 E. 5th #7 pet-friendly?
No, 750 E. 5th #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 750 E. 5th #7 offer parking?
Yes, 750 E. 5th #7 does offer parking.
Does 750 E. 5th #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 E. 5th #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 E. 5th #7 have a pool?
Yes, 750 E. 5th #7 has a pool.
Does 750 E. 5th #7 have accessible units?
No, 750 E. 5th #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 E. 5th #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 E. 5th #7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 E. 5th #7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 E. 5th #7 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 750 E. 5th #7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity