750 E. 5th #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment!



Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open. Dishwasher, gas stove & oven, lots of cabinets space. Central Air. Walk-in closets in both bedroom plus extra storage in Master Suite. Nice bathroom with double sink in Master. Both upstairs bathrooms remodeled. 2 car attached garage. Washer & Dryer included. Complex has pool, tennis court, clubhouse and playground for your use! Close to shops and transportation. Don't miss this one!



Directions: Route 66 & 5th St.



No Pets Allowed



