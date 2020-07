Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Home in the Heart of Azusa! - Interior of the home has been remodeled. Laundry unit is located behind the home and also a spacious backyard. There is ample street parking as well as a detached garage in the back. Downtown Azusa and the Metro Gold Line are minutes away. Citrus College and Azusa Pacific University are also located nearby. Owner pays for water and gas. Tenant is responsible for electricity and trash.



CATS ALLOWED! PET DEPOSIT $500



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5796352)