Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

New laminated floor, new interior painting. It features 1,015 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a single car garage and a bonus work room that could be used as an office, playroom, or hobby shop. The backyard is very large and has beautiful views of the mountains. The neighborhood is very nice and Paramount Elementary which was just named a California Distinguished School for 2020 is just around the corner.