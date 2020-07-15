All apartments in Azusa
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

319 Fenimore Ave

319 North Fenimore Avenue · (626) 318-2113
Location

319 North Fenimore Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location, superbly well maintained newer town home featuring the perfect floor plan located within 1 mile from Azusa Pacific University East Campus, 1.5 miles from Citrus College, and restaurants and shops nearby, easy access to 210 and 650. The bright and roomy townhome has a porch with a view of the San Gabriel Mountain, family room with laminate flooring, kitchen with brand new gas range with five burners, microwave, dishwasher, and beautiful maple shaker cabinets, direct access to the 2 car garage, a powder room downstairs for convenience. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, master bath with double sink and maple shaker cabinets. Through the hallway on the other side of the stairs, you'll find two more bedrooms with plenty of natural light, a roomy bathroom with double sink and a tub, and a separate laundry room with storage space. All upstairs is carpeted. This move-in ready townhome is perfect sized, located at the perfect location, for your perfect life style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Fenimore Ave have any available units?
319 Fenimore Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Fenimore Ave have?
Some of 319 Fenimore Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Fenimore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
319 Fenimore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Fenimore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 319 Fenimore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 319 Fenimore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 319 Fenimore Ave offers parking.
Does 319 Fenimore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Fenimore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Fenimore Ave have a pool?
No, 319 Fenimore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 319 Fenimore Ave have accessible units?
No, 319 Fenimore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Fenimore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Fenimore Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Fenimore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Fenimore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
