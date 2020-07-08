265 S Lemon Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Absolutely beautiful south facing home in the prestigious Baldwin Stocker area. The landscaped front and backyard are stunning with beautiful mountain views on a flat lot of nearly 21,000 sq. ft. This remodeled residence offers 6 bedrooms (two en suites) and 4.5 bathrooms. Two spacious bedrooms downstairs share a bathroom and there’s a separate guest bath. On the second floor are 4 bedrooms, one of which is a grand master suite with a sitting area, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the gorgeous backyard.The master bath features a separate tub, dual vanities and an ample walk-in closet. The main level offers a formal living room with a marble fireplace. A spacious dining room, with chandelier, also has access to the back yard. A private home office with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace! Fully remodeled chef’s kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A generous size game room offers a wet bar and a wall of sliding doors accessing the amazing rear garden. The backyard is absolutely stunning, private and features a large grassy area, fruit trees, a dazzling gated pool, a built-in BBQ and a covered patio. Other features include gleaming hardwood floors, a large dedicated laundry room, fresh paint, copper plumbing and an attached 2 car garage with an extra wide driveway. Conveniently located near schools, Westfield Shopping Center, Restaurants, Santa Anita Race Track, the Arboretum and the Methodist Hospital.