Azusa, CA
265 S Lemon Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

265 S Lemon Avenue

265 South Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

265 South Lemon Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely beautiful south facing home in the prestigious Baldwin Stocker area. The landscaped front and backyard are stunning with beautiful mountain views on a flat lot of nearly 21,000 sq. ft. This remodeled residence offers 6 bedrooms (two en suites) and 4.5 bathrooms. Two spacious bedrooms downstairs share a bathroom and there’s a separate guest bath. On the second floor are 4 bedrooms, one of which is a grand master suite with a sitting area, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the gorgeous backyard.The master bath features a separate tub, dual vanities and an ample walk-in closet. The main level offers a formal living room with a marble fireplace. A spacious dining room, with chandelier, also has access to the back yard. A private home office with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace! Fully remodeled chef’s kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A generous size game room offers a wet bar and a wall of sliding doors accessing the amazing rear garden. The backyard is absolutely stunning, private and features a large grassy area, fruit trees, a dazzling gated pool, a built-in BBQ and a covered patio. Other features include gleaming hardwood floors, a large dedicated laundry room, fresh paint, copper plumbing and an attached 2 car garage with an extra wide driveway. Conveniently located near schools, Westfield Shopping Center, Restaurants, Santa Anita Race Track, the Arboretum and the Methodist Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 S Lemon Avenue have any available units?
265 S Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 265 S Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 265 S Lemon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 S Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
265 S Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 S Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 265 S Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 265 S Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 265 S Lemon Avenue offers parking.
Does 265 S Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 S Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 S Lemon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 265 S Lemon Avenue has a pool.
Does 265 S Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 265 S Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 265 S Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 S Lemon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 S Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 S Lemon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

