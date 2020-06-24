18319 Norwalk Boulevard

Amenities
FOR RENT 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with huge master suite! The master bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a separate wall-to-wall closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, granite countertops, a jetted tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Kitchen has granite counters, many maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Central AC/Heating, no carpets (great for those with allergies!), indoor laundry, plenty of natural light, and great ABC school district. Please Note: garage is not included with rent as Landlord will be converting it to a studio for rent. However, Tenants can use it until construction starts and there is enough space for up to 4 cars outside of garage. Pets ok.